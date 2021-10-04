Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 310 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

