Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $417.82 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.01 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.