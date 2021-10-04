Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $42.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.