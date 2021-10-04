Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Viasat worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

