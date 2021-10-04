Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 373 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

