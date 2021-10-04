Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $263.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 611.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

