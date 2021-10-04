Blair William & Co. IL Sells 393 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $406.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

