Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

