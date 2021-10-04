BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,902 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.