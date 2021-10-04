BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

OIS opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

