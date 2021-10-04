BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $564,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.48 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

