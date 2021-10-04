BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $563,000 Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,691 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

