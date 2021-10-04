BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 648 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

