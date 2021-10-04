BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $106.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

