BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,324 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

