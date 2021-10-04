Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

