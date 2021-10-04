BOMB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $255,317.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $255,317.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00005992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.50 or 0.99974453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00574588 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,984 coins and its circulating supply is 903,196 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.