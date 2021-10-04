BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

