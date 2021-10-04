Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.25.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

