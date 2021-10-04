Boston Partners Buys 946,028 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,557,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,028 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $380,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $84.08. 99,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

