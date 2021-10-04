Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782,468 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 6.01% of Valvoline worth $352,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after buying an additional 416,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.69. 6,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

