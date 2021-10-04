Boston Partners Has $464.90 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $464,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,033,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,469,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. 22,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,892. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

