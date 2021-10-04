Boston Partners Has $612.15 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FMC were worth $612,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

FMC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.34. 4,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

