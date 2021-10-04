Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 12,531,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

