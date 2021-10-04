Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

