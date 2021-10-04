Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after buying an additional 161,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE BR opened at $166.02 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.