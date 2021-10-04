Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

