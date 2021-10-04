Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,276. Foot Locker has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $80,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

