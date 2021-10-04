Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.35. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

