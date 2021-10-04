Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 11,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,311. The company has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

