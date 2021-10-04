Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.22). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 138,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,727. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $561.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.19.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

