Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

