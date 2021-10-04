Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BLPH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 35,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.50. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.