Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $29.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.09 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $123.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 billion to $124.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $167.46. 1,002,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $500.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.