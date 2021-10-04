Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $99.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

