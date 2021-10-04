Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.57. 27,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

