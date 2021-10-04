Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) PT at €321.76

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €325.88 ($383.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday.

FRA:ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is €300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.15.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

