Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) PT at $34.50

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

