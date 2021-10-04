Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$6.91

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

