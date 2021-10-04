Brokerages Set Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Price Target at $24.10

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELEZF shares. Societe Generale set a $24.10 target price on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ELEZF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Endesa has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

