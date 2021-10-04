Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $148.65

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.65.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company.

Shares of IFF opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $412,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

