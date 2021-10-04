Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

