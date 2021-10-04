Brokers Set Expectations for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

CHDN stock opened at $247.62 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

