Brokers Set Expectations for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million.
CHDN stock opened at $247.62 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
