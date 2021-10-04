Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $56.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

