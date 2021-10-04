Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 90.4% in September

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.