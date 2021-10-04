ByteNext Price Hits $0.0837 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $628,119.39 and $10,776.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00100309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00144285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,033.27 or 0.98947252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.30 or 0.06835601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

