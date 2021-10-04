CafeSwap Token Market Cap Tops $5.73 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $102,535.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 6,918,074 coins and its circulating supply is 6,854,136 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

