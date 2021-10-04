Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

