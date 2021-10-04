Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

CHW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,312. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

