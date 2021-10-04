Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

